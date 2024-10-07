Axie Infinity Price Hits $4.72 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.72 or 0.00007458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $717.89 million and $27.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00014045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,254.77 or 0.99929705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00056559 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,061,622 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,040,224.7577344 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.76256829 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $19,358,733.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

