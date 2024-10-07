DigiByte (DGB) Hits Market Cap of $116.52 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $116.52 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,299.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00520132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00103166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00029802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00230380 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00030517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00073510 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,292,910,661 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

