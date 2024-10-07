Gala (GALA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $755.48 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $755.48 million and approximately $91.69 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,936,661,693 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,912,501,557 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

