OmniaVerse 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,794.50 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $95,118.34 and $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

OmniaVerse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

