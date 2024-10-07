Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $17,906,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total value of $17,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,858,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,936,936.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total value of $17,464,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $17,168,000.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.88, for a total transaction of $16,988,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $17,051,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $17,266,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $16,846,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $10,179,750.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $10,629,000.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,172. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average is $122.23. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 3.44.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Carvana by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

