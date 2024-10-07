Founders Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.5% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $19.92 on Monday, hitting $487.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,640,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,738. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $541.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

