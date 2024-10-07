iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.2% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $80,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,903,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,539,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,708 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,447,000 after acquiring an additional 451,382 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.56. 5,394,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

