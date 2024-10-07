Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.