Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.28. 1,847,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.