Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,586 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 130,093 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 82,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

MetLife Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MET traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.00. 3,624,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,751. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

