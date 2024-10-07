iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,503 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 3.0% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $38,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.11. 1,523,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.