Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 34 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $291,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,564,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $17.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $701.92. 3,350,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,349. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $725.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $676.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.76.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

