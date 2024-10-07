2,736 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,414 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after buying an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,420,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,147. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.47.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

