ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Reduced by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.29.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,898,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,519. The company has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

