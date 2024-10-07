Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock worth $7,097,624 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $9.52 on Monday, hitting $873.59. 1,960,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $923.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $875.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $822.49. The company has a market cap of $387.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.04.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

