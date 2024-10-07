iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is McLean Asset Management Corp’s 8th Largest Position

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,510,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,085,352. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.