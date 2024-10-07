Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 1,070 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$17,355.40.
Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,831 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total value of C$56,698.80.
- On Thursday, July 18th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total value of C$38,583.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
PEY traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$16.09. 1,033,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.09 and a 1-year high of C$16.32.
Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.60.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
