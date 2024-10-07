Kwmg LLC Buys 10,845 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,234,000 after buying an additional 443,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after buying an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST remained flat at $50.48 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,388,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,018. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.