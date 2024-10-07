Kwmg LLC Buys 11,186 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.0% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,048,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,736. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

