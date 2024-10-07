Prentice Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.20. 51,000,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,455,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of -486.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

