Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter worth $200,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Miller Industries stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $62.46. 51,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,068. The company has a market capitalization of $716.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.96. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.45 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Miller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

