Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,325 Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Solo Brands worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Solo Brands by 7.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,561,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after buying an additional 384,989 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 62,014 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Solo Brands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 623,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 353,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 134,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $175,273.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 134,826 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $175,273.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 115,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $149,726.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 365,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,726.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. 101,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,242. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $125.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Solo Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $6.36.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

