iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 299.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 67,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 50,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $121.74. 9,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,574. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average of $118.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

