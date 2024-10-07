Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 739 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.48. The company had a trading volume of 612,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,570. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $198.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.58 and a 200-day moving average of $185.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

