Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $54.87. 206,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

