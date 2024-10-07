Schoolcraft Capital LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $521.91. 3,952,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,421. The stock has a market cap of $472.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $509.74 and its 200-day moving average is $495.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $529.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

