Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,088,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 9.2% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $45,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 795,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,155,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,020,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,111,000.

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.66. 153,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,508. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

