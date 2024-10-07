Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV traded down $5.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $570.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $577.47. The company has a market capitalization of $492.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
