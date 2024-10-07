Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.86 or 0.00029802 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $100.19 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,299.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00520132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00103166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00230380 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00030517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00073510 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,046,230 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

