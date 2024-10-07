Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.36

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.45 billion and approximately $249.70 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.13 or 0.03872288 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00042791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,152,754 coins and its circulating supply is 34,961,093,448 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.