Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $30,748.92 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.13 or 0.03872288 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00042791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

