Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $395.77 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $395.77 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $22.60 or 0.00035699 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00046213 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012581 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile
Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
