TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Reaches $138.52 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $138.52 million and $56.51 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00042791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,622,777 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,343,061 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

