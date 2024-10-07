Cookie (COOKIE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $551,844.84

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Cookie token can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cookie has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a market cap of $1.94 million and $551,844.84 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00250715 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,541,858 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 85,541,858.20335512 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02315621 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $514,149.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

