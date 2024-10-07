Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 918,936 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,974,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Eaton by 1,604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,201,000 after buying an additional 634,059 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.47.

Eaton stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $334.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

