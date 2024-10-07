ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $1,025.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $935.00 to $1,025.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.04.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $11.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $905.94. 1,118,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,606. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $945.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $185.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $848.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $780.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

