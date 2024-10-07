SMI Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.7% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 297,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,804,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,228. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $171.07 and a one year high of $247.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.28.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.