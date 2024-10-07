Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,700. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

