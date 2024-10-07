Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in American Tower by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 200,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,678,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,181. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 146.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

