Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 151 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after buying an additional 291,712 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,199,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.58.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $506.42. 815,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $504.86 and a 200-day moving average of $461.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $528.02. The stock has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

