Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,951,000 after acquiring an additional 29,246 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,383,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.53. 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,677. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.79.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.90.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

