FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Sells $26,179.48 in Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 22,186 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $26,179.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,471,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,803.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tim Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Tim Hwang sold 25,000 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $31,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Tim Hwang sold 64,211 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $81,547.97.

On Thursday, August 1st, Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of FiscalNote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $79,409.79.

Shares of FiscalNote stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. 428,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,056. The company has a market cap of $157.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 36.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOTE. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FiscalNote in the second quarter worth $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in FiscalNote by 181.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 96,457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

