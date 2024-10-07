Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,682 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $437,938.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,219,595.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $435,766.03.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77.

On Thursday, August 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.59. 3,144,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,314. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Twilio’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.0% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Twilio by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 57,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

