Insider Buying: Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Director Purchases 1,807 Shares of Stock

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) Director Yonesy F. Nunez purchased 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,754.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,807 shares in the company, valued at $39,754. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:CBNA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 76,148 shares. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

