Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) CFO Brian Deschuytner Sells 8,089 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 8,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $16,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,422 shares in the company, valued at $200,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.96. 2,313,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,250. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $239.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.98% and a negative return on equity of 333.91%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital raised Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 468,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 293,115 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 105,301.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 185,331 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.