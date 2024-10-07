Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 10,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $151.00. 1,098,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.97 and a 200 day moving average of $128.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.73.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

