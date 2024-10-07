Dana Wagner Sells 1,248 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $81,793.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,917,185.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17.

On Thursday, August 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41.

Twilio Stock Up 1.6 %

Twilio stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,314. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.