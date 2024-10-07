Matthew John Kurtenbach Sells 15,400 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $204,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew John Kurtenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Daktronics alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 2,000 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $29,920.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 3,000 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 472 shares of Daktronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $7,065.84.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 9,000 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $134,460.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of Daktronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $123,348.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 269 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $3,725.65.

Daktronics Trading Down 0.9 %

DAKT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 205,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,910. The firm has a market cap of $603.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $226.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.84 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Singular Research upgraded Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Daktronics

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,493,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,786,000 after buying an additional 420,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 140.0% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,794,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,156 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,508,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Daktronics by 29.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 997,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 227,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.