Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 225,965 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,746. The firm has a market cap of $473.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $173.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. JMP Securities upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

