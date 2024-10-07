Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 87,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $408.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,922. The company has a market capitalization of $405.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.54.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

